Dover senior named a Commended Student



DOVER — Megan Chen, a Dover High School senior, has been named a commended student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program because of her exceptional academic promise.

Dr. Courtney Voshell, Dover High’s principal, will present Megan with a “Letter of Commendation” from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program.

Although as a commended student, she cannot compete in the National Merit Scholarship Awards, Megan is among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Scholarship Qualifying Test.