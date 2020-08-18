Drive-thru backpack giveaway in West Rehoboth



REHOBOTH BEACH — The (WRCYP) West Rehoboth Children & Youth Program will be having a drive-thru backpack giveaway on Aug. 29 from 10 to 1 p.m. or until supplies are gone at West Side New Beginnings, 19801 Norwood St, Rehoboth Beach.

The backpack and school supplies were donated by TCC Verizon Wireless of Rehoboth Beach.

The mission of the WRCYP is to promote literacy, learning and health by providing wholesome after school and summer enrichment activities for the children of Rehoboth and surrounding communities.

For more information, contact Brenda C. Milbourne, co-founder and executive director, at 302-362-0353.