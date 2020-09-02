DSFWC Avon Club of Felton awards scholarships



FELTON — The DSFWC Avon Club of Felton awarded two $1,000 scholarships this year. Because of the COVID-19 virus the club did not hold their annual celebration when the scholarships would have been presented.

A congratulatory letter was mailed to each awardee. Those students both attended Lake Forest High School and were three-sport athletes.

Maci Carter was valedictorian of her class. She will be attending the University of Delaware majoring in Agriculture and Natural Resources with plans to become a teacher.

The second student, Elle Wood will be attending Salisbury University majoring in communications and hopes to become a sports broadcaster. She will be continuing her field hockey career at Salisbury University.