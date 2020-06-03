DSU announces Land Grant Scholarship

DOVER — Delaware State University and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) have partnered to provide the DSU-CAST 1890 Agricultural Scholarship Program, which encourages incoming and current students to pursue careers in food, agricultural and related sciences. The program is administered through the University’s College of Agriculture, Science and Technology (CAST).

Scholarships will be awarded annually, and must be used at Delaware State University. Each award is renewable each year for the term of the scholarship and provides full tuition, room, and board. The scholarship renewal is contingent upon satisfactory academic performance and academic progress toward the Bachelor’s degree.

“The funding provided by USDA covers tuition, room and board for selected high school seniors and college students, said Dr. Marikis Alverez, associate dean for 1890 Land Grant Research and Scholarship.

The scholarships target high school seniors and current col-lege students. Eligibility requirements for each classification include:

For high school applicants:

· Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

· Have applied for or have been accepted for admission to Delaware State University

· Have a high school diploma or General Educational Development (GED) certificate with a high school grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.0 unweighted (on a 4.0 scale)

· Seek to study agriculture, food, natural resource sciences, or other related disciplines

·Demonstrate leadership and community service

For college applicants:

· Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

· Be a college freshman or sophomore

· Have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale)

· Attend Delaware State University

· Study agriculture, food, natural resource sciences, or other related disciplines

· Demonstrate leadership and community service

Deadline for application is June 19. For more information and for application materials, visit cast.desu.edu, or contact Dr. Marikis Alvarez: malvarez@desu.edu at 302-857-6400.