DSU president Allen named to Biden’s transition team

Tony Allen, president of Delaware State University, will serve on the advisory board for Joe Biden’s presidential transition team. (Submitted photo)

DOVER — Tony Allen, president of Delaware State University who formerly worked with Joe Biden, will serve on the Democratic nominee’s advisory board for his presidential transition team.

Dr. Allen joins numerous others, from legislators, to government officials, to the leaders of various organizations representing specific interests who will serve as co-chairs, on the advisory board or as senior staff.

Dr. Allen met Mr. Biden in 1997 when Dr. Allen was completing his graduate studies. He joined Mr. Biden’s Senate office as a speechwriter and liaison to the city of Wilmington.

“What I didn’t know then was that he would become one of the primary catalysts to my life in public service,” Dr. Allen said in a statement. “His very example gave me the confidence and the conviction to serve. I could not be more honored and humbled by his invitation to offer counsel and perspective in an unprecedented moment in our nation’s history.”

The transition team — which are built by presidential candidates in the months preceding the election — identifies government appointments and actions, should Mr. Biden win the election this fall.

Advisory board members are asked to provide counsel to the transition team as it plans to respond to circumstances in the country.

According to the Associated Press, Mr. Biden’s team signed a memorandum of understanding with President Donald Trump’s General Services Administration to begin planning a potential handover of power this week.

Dr. Allen took the helm of DSU in January, after serving as provost and vice president for the university. Prior to his arrival on campus in 2017, Dr. Allen worked for Bank of America in Global Marketing & Corporate Affairs.

Also serving on the transition team as a co-chair is Ted Kaufman, former U.S. senator from Delaware, who was appointed to fill the seat following Mr. Biden’s election to vice president.

Fellow co-chairs include Anita Dunna, senior adviser to Mr. Biden; Michelle Lujan Grisham, governor of New Mexico; and Cedric Richmond, a U.S. representative from Louisiana and the co-chairman of Biden for President.

Advisory board members also include Jared Bernstein, senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities; Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate; Leslie Caldwell, former assistant attorney general for the Criminal Division for the U.S. Department of Justice; Mark Gitenstein, former U.S. ambassador to Romania; Cecilia Martinez, executive director for Earth, Energy and Democracy, Energy; Bob McDonald, retired chairman, president & CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company and eighth secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs; Minyon Moore, former assistant to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Liaison; Dr. Vivek Murthy, former surgeon general of the United States; Susan E. Rice, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and national security adviser; Teresa Romero, president, United Farm Workers; Cathy Russell, former U.S. ambassador-at-large for Global Women’s Issues; Lonnie Stephenson, international president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; Felicia Wong, president and CEO of the Roosevelt Institute; and Sally Yates, former deputy attorney general of the U.S. Department of Justice.