Duverger named youth manager at Pathways

GEORGETOWN — Melody Duverger is the new youth program manager for Pathways to Success, a local Sussex County nonprofit. She is a graduate of Delaware State University with a B.S. in Marketing and Business Administration. She brings her experience of working with a New Jersey teen-employment program as an Employment Coordinator to Pathways to Success.

She created a camp for girls called Me, Myself and I and was the Teen Director at Girls Inc. She also worked as a property and inspection manager for the Department of Housing Development in Fairfax, Virginia for over 10 years.

Mrs. Duverger is married with four children, is a PTA president and a fitness trainer/health coach.