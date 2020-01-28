Event to focus service academies

DOVER — Delaware’s congressional delegation will hold an event next month for students interested in applying to a service academy. Interested families are urged to visit Delaware Technical Community College’s Terry Campus Feb. 18 from 6 to 8 to learn more about the Air Force, Merchant Marine, Military, Coast Guard and Naval academies.

“Being accepted into any one of our nation’s service academies is a tremendous honor,” Sen. Tom Carper, a Navy veteran, said in a statement.

“Students accepted into these programs are given a unique opportunity to obtain an excellent education, serve their country and gain valuable leadership skills that will guide them as they become our nation’s leaders of tomorrow. “