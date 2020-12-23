Felton native named to school dean’s list



BOSTON — Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences recently announced that Dylan McConnell has been named to the dean’s list for the summer 2020 semester.

Mr. McConnell is a native of Felton and is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy degree in the Doctor of Pharmacy-Accelerated academic program. He will graduate from the Worcester, Massachusetts campus in 2022.

The dean’s list recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.