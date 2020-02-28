Filing deadline next week for school board seats

DOVER — The filing deadline for school board seats around the state closes next week.

The last day to file is March 6. Voters will head to the polls on May 12. Those elected will serve for five year terms, through June 30, 2025.

In Kent County, Caesar Rodney, Capital, Lake Forest and Smyrna school districts each have one at-large school board seat open. Milford has two at-large seats open.

In Kent districts, incumbents have filed for their seats and are unchallenged in every district except for Capital, where no one has filed thus far.

Delmar, Laurel and Woodbridge school districts each have one at-large seat open in Sussex County. Two at-large seats are up in Seaford School District.

Along with an at-large position, a seat representing Area B is up for election in Cape Henlopen School District. The boundaries of Area B are situated in the middle of the district, from Lewes, to around the Harborview area, to the Danfield Acres neighborhood.

Indian River School District has five seats up for election: two members in district 1, and one member each in districts 2 and 4. District 1 is at the north end of the district, around the Georgetown area, running from Collins Pond Acres to the Sussex County Airport. District 2 stretches from Woodcrest to Savannah Acres. District 4, in the Ocean View and Millville area, runs from Prince Georges Acres to Cape Winslow. No one has filed to run in District 2 or 4.

Michelle Wall has filed for re-election in Appoquinimink School District. She is challenged by Wayne Meadows.