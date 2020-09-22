FSMA earns Naval Honor designation



CLAYTON — Despite having to stop in-person events in March, First State Military Academy Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program has been designated a Naval Honor School for the third year in a row, garnering a second place ranking among 64 schools in Region 1, just two points behind the top school in the region.

Selection for the Naval Honor School means that the school’s MCJROTC program was in the top 15 percent of the 64 other programs in Region 1. Region 1 includes schools from the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast United States.

The selection is based on several criteria from the previous school year, including the Inspector General Inspection results, number of cadets in the program, the number of community service hours, the number of public affairs events attended by cadets, the number of academic awards presented to cadets, and the total dollar amount awarded for all scholarships and enlistments.

In addition, MCJROTC programs are evaluated by their participation in drill team competitions, marksmanship competitions, physical fitness competitions, and field trips that support the growth and development of the cadet.

Lastly, MCJROTC programs are evaluated through the hosting of or participation in Senior Leadership and/or Cadet Leadership summer camps.

The distinction of achieving Naval Honor School status allows the Senior Marine Instructor to nominate up to three cadets to each of the three service academies – U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy. The service academy nominations are equivalent to a nomination from a U.S. Senator or Congresswoman.

Schools are reviewed annually for designation as Naval Honors Schools.