FSMA science instructor named Teacher of the Year

CLAYTON — First State Military Academy (FSMA) has named science instructor Jaime Wetherby as the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year at the all-Marine Corps JROTC charter school.

Ms. Wetherby, in her second year at the school, taught Earth & Space Science and Physics this past year.

Because of schools being closed, FSMA Commandant Patrick Gallucci, Senior Marine Instructor Col. Robert Wallace and Director of Instruction and Student Services Stacey Clark surprised Ms. Wetherby with a drive-by at her house to notify her of the honor and drop-off a bouquet of flowers.

Staff that nominated Ms. Wetherby said that “Mrs. Wetherby does a great job building rapport with her students” and she is always willing to help, whether it’s personal or professional, and that she works extremely hard to make science relevant and fun through the projects.”

FSMA, completing its fifth year of operation, has an enrollment of 452 students from 12 of 16 feeder school districts in Delaware.