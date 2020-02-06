FSMA to host Bulldog Classic Drill Competition

CLAYTON — First State Military Academy (FSMA) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program will host the 2nd Annual Bulldog Classic Drill Competition on Saturday.

The competition will feature teams from 12 schools from five different states. Scheduled to compete include teams from Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts and Delaware.

The competition opening ceremony begins at 8:25 a.m. at Providence Creek Academy (PCA), located directly behind FSMA in Clayton. The competition events will be spread between FSMA and Providence Creek, with shuttle buses provided between the two locations.

The event is free and open to the public. Food and drink will be available for purchase at PCA, as well as a vendor selling drill competition merchandise.