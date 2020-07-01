Goldey-Beacom joins online course sharing consortium

WILMINGTON _— Goldey-Beacom College, a member of the Counsel of Independent Colleges Consortium since 2015, has signed an agreement with the CIC’s Online Course Sharing Consortium to offer additional courses to students.

The CIC OCSC provides access to technology that facilitates online course sharing among CIC members that have similar curricular goals and concerns for academic quality as well as a commitment to the liberal arts. GBC will use online course-sharing networks with flexible start dates to give immediate access beginning with 2020 summer course options.

The Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) is an association of nonprofit independent colleges and universities that has worked since 1956 to support college and university leadership; advance institutional excellence; and enhance public understanding of private higher education’s contributions to society.