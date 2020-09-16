Goldey-Beacom lowers tuition permanently



WILMINGTON — Goldey-Beacom College on Monday announced an “unprecedented tuition reset,” halving the cost of undergraduate tuition for next fall.

Tuition will now cost $425 per credit instead of $850, meaning students will pay $12,750 for 30 credits. The move is a continuation of a 2014 plan that slashed tuition.

“Originally, we stated our true tuition but then discounted that amount significantly, for every student, for every year, for seven years. It is now time we call tuition what it really is and simplify the process,” President Colleen Perry Keith said in a statement.

“As other colleges continue to ‘go high’ with tuition increases each year, offset with tuition discounts of varying amounts, we now choose to ‘go low’ and state our true cost up front. As high-cost colleges continue to raise tuition and discount it, lowering our actual tuition is a big move, but we are ready to make this commitment, and we are proud to do it.”