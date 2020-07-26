Goldey-Beacom postpones commencement until 2021

WILMINGTON — Goldey-Beacom President Colleen Perry Keith announced on Wednesday the Class of 2020 Commencement Ceremony has been postponed until spring 2021.

Graduation was first delayed from its traditional date in May 2020 to November 2020 to coincide with Legacy Weekend. Because of the continuing spread of COVID-19 in the region and the cancelation of many large events through the end of the year, it was decided to wait until spring to revisit the options.

“We understand the inconvenience, the frustration and the disappointment this brings to our graduates in the 2020 academic year,” said Dr. Keith. “However, the health and safety of students, faculty and staff is extremely important.”

A new date has not been set.