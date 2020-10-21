Goldey-Beacom’s Hobbs named Rising Star



WILMINGTON — Goldey-Beacom College recently announced that Brittany Hobbs, assistant director of admissions, as the recipient of a 2020-2021 Rising Star award presented by the Delaware ACE Women’s Network.

The honor, presented by Dr. Regina A. Sharpe, president of DAWN, is also awarded to one person from each member institution.

Criteria for the award include a strong commitment to any aspect of higher education, community service and the promise of future leadership. GBC President Colleen Perry Keith

Ms. Hobbs has worked for Goldey-Beacom College since 2012, first as an admissions representative then the recruitment coordinator. She currently serves as the assistant director of undergraduate admissions. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services from the University of Delaware and Masters in Education degree from Wilmington University.

Delaware ACE Women’s Network is committed to the advancement of women leaders in higher education. For more than 25 years, DAWN has provided information and counsel to constituencies within the higher education community regarding policies, issues, education, and research that influence women’s equity, diversity, and advancement.

DAWN provides national leadership in advancing women to executive positions on campus and serves as a national voice for women in higher education. Staff members also work in collaboration with associations and other groups in higher education on ways to improve the status of women.