Greenwood alumni gives $11,000 in scholarships

GREENWOOD — The Greenwood High School Alumni Association awarded 11 $1,000 scholarships this year. Because of the COVID-19 epidemic the annual banquet was not held. A congratulatory letter was mailed to each awardee, in lieu of the banquet’s cancellation. These students all had a grandparent graduate from Greenwood High School.

The 11 recipients are:

The Stanley Thompson Scholarship (class of 1945) was given to Serenity Bramble who attended Lake Forest High School and will be going to Wesley College majoring in Early Childhood Education. Her grandmother is June Hassett Bramble, class of 1972.

The Honorary class of 1970 was given to Maci Carter who attended Lake Forest High School and will be going to the University of Delaware majoring in Agriculture & Natural Resources. Her grandmothers are Donna Fay Bradley Carter, class of 1970 and Becky Messick Vanderwende, class of 1971.

The Honoring Doctors, Nurses, and Caregivers Scholarship was given to Jason Chaffinch who attended Greenwood Mennonite School and will be going to Delaware Technical College majoring in Design, Engineering Mechanical. His deceased grandfather is Drexel Chaffinch, class of 1943.

The In Memory of John Mervine Sr. Scholarship (class of 1946) was given to Conor Christie who attended Milford High School and will be going to Eastern University majoring in Education. His grandmother is Janice Wright Baker, class of 1955.

The In Honor of Superintendent Heath Chasanov Scholarship was given to Alissa Hignutt who attended Polytech High School and will be going to Colorado Mesa University majoring in Graphic Design. Her grandparents are Teresa Beauchamp Hignutt and Douglas Hignutt, both from the class of 1972.

The Robert Graham Scholarship (class of 1947) was given to Peyton Johnson who attended Avon Grove High School and will be going to Kutztown University and majoring in Psychology. His grandfather is Wayne Johnson, class of 1960.

The In Memory of Ruth Ann Draper Isaacs Scholarship (class of 1941) was given to Mackenzie Larimore who attended Lake Forest High School and will be going to Delaware Technical College majoring in Business/Accounting. Her grandparents are Sylvia Vincent Wright (class of 1964) and Robert ‘Bobby’ Wright (class of 1963).

The Dr. William Lord Scholarship (class of 1953) in Memory of Nell Rogers Lyons (class of 1921) was given to Christopher Lee who attended Sussex Tech and will be going to Flagler College majoring in Sports Management. His grandmother is Anita Johnson Fischer, class of 1953.

The In Memory of Elaine Joseph Jones Scholarship (class of 1946) was given to Ashley Lord who attended Eureka High School and will be going to the University of Kentucky majoring in Clinical Leadership and Management. Her grandfather is Robert Lord, class of 1961.

The Ethel Gibson Horner Scholarship was given to Morgan Roberts who attended Middletown High School and will be going to Delaware Technical College majoring in Nursing. His grandmother is Diana Benchoff Hughes, class of 1964.

The In Honor of Fireman, EMTs and Ambulance Squads Scholarship was given to Parker Sheline who attended Lake Forest High School and will be going to Delaware Technical College majoring in Civil Engineering. His grandmother is Brenda Woodall Sheline, class of 1962.

The GHS Executive Committee voted unanimously to keep the alumni officers for 2020-21 term the same as last year and are as follows: President, Donald Donovan [1963]; 1st Vice President, Wayne Johnson [1960]; 2nd Vice President, Ronnie Breeding [1966]; Recording Secretary, Robert Martin [1969]; Reservation Secretary, Betty Lou Smith [1956]; Mailing Secretary, Sandy Vincent Wood [1961]; and Treasurer, Roger Butler [1956].

It was also voted to cancel the upcoming alumni covered dish and auction set for Oct. 14.