GREENWOOD — The Greenwood Public Library will hold a free information session via Zoom on Thursday, August 27 at 7 p.m. Advice and assistance for those new to homeschooling will be provided.
For more information check the Facebook page or website. Registration is required to get the Zoom link, and you can register by calling 349-5309 or on greenwood.lib.de.us.
Greenwood library to host homeschooling session
