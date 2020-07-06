Harris, Seely vie for Woodbridge school board seat

Voters head to the polls — or mail in their absentee ballots ahead of — July 21 for this year’s school board elections. Downstate, there are seven contested elections. Learn a little bit more about the candidates below and check back for more districts this week.

To cast a ballot, voters must return an absentee affidavit four days before the election. The affidavit can be found at elections.delaware.gov/services/voter/absentee/school.shtml.

The affidavit can be returned by mail, fax or an email to absenteesc@delaware.gov.

In the Woodbridge School District, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Woodbridge Middle School, 307 Laws St., Bridgeville, and Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center, 400 Governors Ave., Greenwood.

Darrynn S. Harris and Julleanna B. Seely are running for the open seat at the dais.

DARRYNN S. HARRIS

Why did you decide to run for school board?

As for why I decided to run for school board, my answer is quite simple: our children! As an active educator, I see daily the needs, challenges, struggles, successes, strengths and victories of our children and families. I am running for school board on the platform of responsible and responsive governance.

Our students deserve responsible and responsive board members to ensure they receive a world-class education that they are deserving. Our community members deserve responsible and responsive board members that are wise and prudent stewards of the resources afforded by the taxpayers. All the stakeholders in the WSD deserve responsible and responsive board members that hear, listen, care and act on the issues that arise in our school community.

What do you offer that your opponent may not?

I understand the needs of both the students and the teachers in the district. As a teacher, I can see the big picture.

What relevant experience prepares you for this role?

I am a lifelong resident of the Woodbridge School District. I attended Woodbridge Elementary and Junior and Senior high schools, graduating in 2004. Professionally, I am in my ninth year teaching, which included one year at Woodbridge High School. I student-taught at Phillis Wheatley Middle (now Elementary) School and even worked for the district as a substitute! As you can see, I have seen the district from many sides and have been connected for nearly 25 years!

JULLEANNA B. SEELY

Why did you decide to run for school board?

I have three children who attend Woodbridge schools, and I believe in the value of strong education for the growth and development of our community.

What’s the biggest challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

One of the biggest current challenges will be in the fall as children return to school following a very extended time out of the buildings and away from the support of teachers due to COVID-19 closures. Administration, staff and teachers will need to partner together with parents and students to navigate this new terrain.

What are a few areas you’d like to focus on as a school board member?

I believe there are so many things that the district does very well, with caring about their students being at the top. I would like to see improved communication of events and goals among the different schools and clearly getting information out to parents. Improving the district’s social media presence could be a great way of doing that.

What do you offer that your opponent may not?

As a Greenwood native, local businesswoman and parent of Woodbridge students, I bring a connectivity to the district with established school and community relationships.

What relevant experience prepares you for this role?

I graduated magna cum laude from college with Bachelor of Science degrees in both communications and history, but the more relevant experience I bring is being a mother to three children who will be in kindergarten, third grade and sixth grade in Woodbridge schools this fall.

Editor’s note: All candidates were asked the same questions. They could decline to answer some. All candidates were also asked to submit a photo of himself or herself.