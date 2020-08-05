Indian River School District board delays first student day to Sept. 17

SELBYVILLE — Students in the Indian River School District will begin the 2020-21 year a bit later than originally scheduled.

The IRSD board of education at its reorganizational meeting Monday, Aug. 3 voted to push the first day of school for 2020-21 back to Thursday, Sept. 17.

The first student day originally was scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8 – the day after Labor Day.

The first day of school for teachers remains Monday, Aug. 31.

The decision to delay the start of the school year will give teachers and staff additional time to prepare for an instructional model that will feature remote learning and possibly a hybrid of in-person and remote instruction, according to district spokesman David Maull.

Staff must also learn the proper safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The district will be communicating detailed plans regarding the opening of the 2020-21 school year to the public in the coming weeks.

Layfield board president; Wright vice president

During the board’s reorganization, Rodney Layfield was selected board president in a secret-ballot election that required three votes.

Mr. Layfield and Leolga Wright were both nominated for president. The first vote was deadlocked, 5-5. The second was 5-4-1 in favor of Mr. Layfield, but the motion did not pass because it failed to get the required six board votes.

On the third try, Mr. Layfield was elected president by a 6-4 vote.

After Mr. Layfield’s election, Ms. Wright was elected vice president by unanimous vote.