Indian River seeks alumni worthy of school Hall of Fame

DAGSBORO — Wanted: Indian River High School graduates who exhibit great character, citizenship and leadership.

The IR Hall of Fame selection committee is seeking to honor time-eligible alumni who have made outstanding achievements locally and around the world.

The nomination period is now open for the 2020-21 IR Hall of Fame.

A nominee must have graduated from Indian River High School at least 10 years prior to nomination. Candidates will be evaluated on achievements and recognition in their chosen fields (in the local, state, national or international arenas).

Students of today are following in some big footsteps.

Previous inductees include educators, legislators, artists, civic leaders, athletes, first responders and more. They’ve come from as near as Dagsboro and as far as Texas and Michigan.

According to the IR Hall selection committee, an ideal candidate “would be considered a role model whose life and work will inspire IR students in the pursuit of excellence.”

Nomination forms can be downloaded at irhsalumni.com.

The deadline for submissions is Dec. 1. Submissions must include the nomination paperwork, plus a second recommendation letter from another individual.

Late applications will not be accepted. Nominations will be carefully considered by an impartial selection committee. The winner will be recognized with an award plaque at a special event in 2021.

The nomination/induction process is facilitated by the Indian River High School Alumni Association. The nonprofit group formed in 2012 to connect alumni, while supporting and promoting IRHS.

The Indian River High School Alumni Association meets monthly and always welcomes new members. Visit irhsalumni.com for more information on the group.

Mail or email nomination documents to IR Alumni, Indian River High School, 29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro, DE 19939 or indianriveralumni@gmail.com.

Indian River Hall of Fame members

2019: Fayetta “Fay” Blake.

2018: Brandon Donaway, Tracy Hilliard, Peter Schwartzkopf, Bethany Hall-Long.

2017: John Scott Evans Jr.

2016: Vincent Mumford, Victor “Graig” Temple.

2014: Devi Enerio-Ellant.

2013: Terry Handy.

2012: Susan Lyons.

2001: Tracey Owens Hudson, Sewall McCabe, Ray Steele.

2000: David Givans, Jackie Owens Wilson.

1998: Mark Marvel, William Keith Marvel, Charles Murray.

1996: Jeffery Bennett, Scott Parker.

1995: Lucinda Bunting, Lori Bunting Hudson, Mark Steele.

1994: Jay Bunting, Laura Hickman.

1993: N. Lee Bunting, Sandra Chisholm Robinson.

1992: Al Jordan, Paul Schwartzkopf.

1991: Floyd Gray, Dana Jefferson, Stanley Taylor.

1990: Prentiss Adkins, William B. Chandler III, Gregory Cobb, Paula Hudson-Goodman, Mike Hall.