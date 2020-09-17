Indian River’s free curbside meal service begins Wednesday

SELBYVILLE — Aiming to feed a need, the Indian River School District will begin providing free meals for curbside pickup to all students Wednesday as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program.



That program has been extended through Dec. 31, contingent on USDA funding, IRSD spokesman Dave Maull announced Tuesday.



Meals will be free of charge and available to all children 18 years and younger.



Meal service will occur every Wednesday from 10:45 a.m. to noon at the following locations:

• Georgetown Elementary School (front entrance).

• Howard T. Ennis School (cafeteria entrance by indoor swimming pool).

• Indian River High School (bus parking lot).

• Long Neck Elementary School (bus parking lot).

• Lord Baltimore Elementary School (parent drop-off/pickup line).

• Millsboro Middle School (bus parking lot).

• North Georgetown Elementary School (bus parking lot).

• Selbyville Middle School (bus parking lot).



Parents or guardians may drive up to the meal distribution location, where a nutrition services staff member will hand them a “meals to go” package in a contactless fashion.



Students utilizing the hybrid learning model will receive a five-day meal bag, while remote learners will receive a seven-day meal bag.



Hybrid students will have the opportunity to be served breakfast and lunch at their schools on the days they are receiving in-person instruction, and those meals are also free of charge through Dec. 31, again contingent on USDA funding. This includes today, Friday, Monday and Tuesday, prior to the start of curbside service Wednesday.



Students who have selected the hybrid model but do not begin in-person instruction until October or November are entitled to a seven-day package until they begin attending school in person.



Parents/guardians are advised to clear space in their vehicle’s trunk prior to arrival.



Children do not have to be present at the distribution sites for families to receive meals. However, the district asks that parents/guardians please be respectful and only pick up meals for the children in their households.



Additionally, food supplies may be limited the first few weeks of service as nutrition service staff assess the demand for meals and the food supplies needed to accommodate families.



If your child has an allergy note on file and you are interested in picking up meals, please contact the IRSD Nutrition Services Department for reasonable dietary accommodations.



Although meals are free to all students under USDA guidelines through Dec. 31 (contingent on USDA funding), qualified families are strongly encouraged to submit meal benefit forms for free and reduced-price meals for the 2020-21 school year.



The status of the Summer Food Service Program is undetermined after Dec. 31. When the Indian River School District resumes normal food service operations, meals served will be free, reduced-price or full price depending on individual student eligibility.



For information, contact the IRSD Nutrition Services Department at 436-1000.