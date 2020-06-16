IR to hold virtual board of ed meeting

SELBYVILLE — The Indian River Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting and policy committee meeting on Monday will be conducted online using the Zoom video conferencing platform. The policy committee meeting will begin at 4 p.m., with the full board meeting at 7 p.m..

Disregard any previous notice of these June 22 meetings being held at Sussex Central High School.

A link to the Zoom meetings and instructions on how to join the sessions will be posted on the district website at irsd.net on Monday.

Public comments for the board of education meeting will be accepted in written form and will be read into the meeting record. Any written public comments must be submitted to Jennifer Troublefield at Jennifer.troublefield@irsd.k12.de.us by noon Friday.