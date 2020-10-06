IRSD adding afternoon curbside meal service at two locations

Beginning Wednesday, the Indian River School District will provide curbside meal pickup in the afternoons at two locations.

Indian River High School in Dagsboro and North Georgetown Elementary School will offer free meals for curbside pickup every Wednesday from 4:30-5:30.

Those sites will also continue regular morning meal service Wednesdays from 10:45-noon. Service will take place in the bus parking lots of both schools.

Food supplies may be limited the first few weeks of service, as nutrition service staff assess the demand for meals and the food supplies needed to accommodate families.

The district will continue to provide free meals for curbside pickup to all students every Wednesday as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program, which has been extended through Dec. 31, contingent on USDA funding.

Meals are free of charge and available to all children 18 years and under. Service will take place from 10:45-noon Wednesdays at the following locations:

• Georgetown Elementary School (front entrance).

• Howard T. Ennis School, Georgetown (cafeteria entrance by indoor swimming pool).

• Indian River High School (bus parking lot).

• Long Neck Elementary School (bus parking lot).

• Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Ocean View (parent drop-off/pickup line).

• Millsboro Middle School (bus parking lot).

• North Georgetown Elementary School (bus parking lot).

• Selbyville Middle School (bus parking lot).

Parents or guardians may drive up to the meal-distribution location, where a nutrition services staff member will hand them a “meals-to-go” package in a contactless fashion.

Students utilizing the hybrid learning model will receive a five-day meal bag, while remote learners will receive a seven-day meal bag.

Hybrid students will have the opportunity to be served breakfast and lunch at their schools on the days they are receiving in-person instruction, and those meals are also free of charge through Dec. 31, again contingent on USDA funding.

Students who have selected the hybrid model but do not begin in-person instruction until later in October or November are entitled to a seven-day package until they begin attending school in person.

Parents/guardians are advised to clear space in their vehicle’s trunk prior to arrival.