IRSD mourns death of Ennis School principal

GEORGETOWN — The Indian River School District and its community are mourning after hearing news that Howard T. Ennis School Principal Kristina Perfetti passed away Tuesday.

Kristina Perfetti

Since 2009, Ms. Perfetti had served as principal of the school, which provides educational services to students ages preschool through 21 with significant disabilities who demonstrate a need for highly specialized education support. Residents of the Indian River School District, as well as other districts, attend the facility.



“We are heartbroken by the passing of Kris Perfetti,” IRSD Superintendent Dr. Jay Owens said. “Words cannot describe the profound impact she had on the Howard T. Ennis community. Under her leadership, Howard T. Ennis became a first-class educational facility for students with disabilities. Her caring, compassion and commitment helped countless students become more independent in their daily lives.”



Prior to becoming Ennis’ principal, Ms. Perfetti served as the school’s assistant principal for two years (2007-08). She also served as an assistant principal at Sussex Central High School from 2005-07.



“I had the pleasure of working with Ms. Perfetti for many years in a variety of capacities and found her to be an extremely gifted and passionate administrator,” Dr. Owens said. “Kris was the face of the Howard T. Ennis School for more than a decade, and she will be greatly missed by our entire community. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends.”



Before joining IRSD, Ms. Perfetti was a special-education teacher in the Bethlehem (Pennsylvania) Area School District from 1996-2003 and an assistant principal in the York (Pennsylvania) School District from 2003-05.



In a release from the IRSD office, the district stated that it “offers its most sincere condolences to the Perfetti family and the Howard T. Ennis community.”



In addition, the family requests that its privacy be respected during this difficult time.



Written condolences to the Perfetti family can be sent to Heather Perfetti, 20 Cambry Lane, Elkton, MD 21921.



In November, the Indian River School District broke ground for the new Howard T. Ennis School, to be located on Patriots Way, across from Sussex Central High School.



The new Ennis School — a $44.8 million project covered 100% by state funding — is scheduled to be a new learning hub for the start of the 2022-23 school year. It will replace the original Howard T. Ennis School, which has been a staple in Georgetown for more than five decades, built on land donated by Delaware Technical Community College trustees in December 1969.