IRSD school board approves calendar changes

GEORGETOWN — The Indian River School District board of education approved a series of changes to the 2020-21 school district calendar at its meeting Monday.



The changes are as follows:

• Oct. 9 will be a regular school day for students and staff. This was previously a state in-service day for teachers.

• Nov. 5 will be a regular school day for students and staff if the Sussex County Return Day event is canceled.

• Nov. 16 will be a regular school day for students and staff. This was previously a professional learning day for teachers.

• The end of the first marking period was moved from Nov. 12 to 18.

• Dec. 21-22 will be regular school days for students and staff.

• Dec. 23 will be a teacher workday.



Note that all calendar dates/events are subject to change or cancellation. For updates, visit irsd.net.