IRSD school choice application period begins

SELBYVILLE — For several years, the Indian River School District has chosen the online route for school choice applications.

The district recently announced it will continue to utilize the Data Service Center’s web-based Delaware Public and Charter School Choice Application for the 2021-22 school year.

All IRSD school choice applications for 2021-22 must be submitted online at schoolchoicede.org.

The school choice application period for next year opened Nov. 2 and closes Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m.

The district will decide on all applications for grades one through 12 by Feb. 22. Parents will have until March 19 to accept or decline a school’s invitation.

Decisions on kindergarten applications will be made in May.

The Data Service Center’s online system is the school choice application receipt and processing tool for all Delaware public school districts and charter schools.

“We have actually been doing the online choice applications for several years now,” said IRSD spokesman David Maull. “It has been at least since 2018.”

According to the IRSD, by submitting online applications at schoolchoicede.org, parents experience a user-friendly interface that allows them to quickly submit applications to the schools of choice for their children.

The online system offers both English and Spanish options.

When visiting schoolchoicede.org, parents must create an account with a username and password. It is recommended that the username be an email address. Once an account has been created, the parent can enter information about his or her child and select the child’s first, second and third school choices.

Parents can also apply to special programs, such as Spanish immersion, International Baccalaureate and the STEM pathway.

The system will also designate district schools that are anticipated to have openings for 2021-22. Schools that are full will be labeled as “at capacity.” Parents will still be permitted to submit applications for these schools.

Parents will receive an email confirmation once their school choice application has been submitted. They may review, edit or withdraw an application at any time prior to the Jan. 13 deadline.

For more information about school choice or the online application system, contact the IRSD district office at 436-1000.