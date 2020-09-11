IRSD slates Community Advisory Board meetings for 2020-21

SELBYVILLE — The Indian River School District has scheduled its quarterly Community Advisory Board meetings for the 2020-21 school year.



The schedule is as follows:

• Oct. 1, 7 p.m., Zoom.

• Dec. 10, 7 p.m., location to be determined.

• March 18, 7 p.m., location to be determined.

• June 10, 7 p.m., location to be determined.



The public is invited to participate in the meetings.



The agenda for each meeting, along with Zoom instructions (if necessary), will be posted to the district website two weeks prior to each meeting.



The board consists of community stakeholders who discuss special-education services across the district and consult with the court-appointed special master.



The Indian River School District is committed to implementing the Nov. 6, 2019, consent order that focuses on building its capacity to meet the needs of all students in their home schools.



In accordance with the consent order, the district formed the Community Advisory Board to address various matters related to it, including academic and behavioral interventions for all district students and inclusive practices.



To view the consent order, go to irsd.net/consentorder.