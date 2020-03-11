Kent County Master Gardener’s scholarships

DOVER — The Kent Master Gardeners will be awarding three $1,000 scholarships this year to students who have been a Kent County (Delaware) resident for at least two years prior to the application date and who are enrolled in, or have been accepted by, an accredited college or university to study plant and soil science or a horticulture-related field.

The Master Gardeners raise the money for the scholarships at their annual plant sale. In order to be eligible for the scholarships, the student must have a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and include a short essay of his or her education goals.

Further information and applications can be obtained from the University of Delaware Kent County Cooperative Extension Office, 69 Transportation Circle, Dover or by calling 730-4000. canr/cooperative-extension/environmental-stewardship/master-gardeners/kent-county-scholarships/.

The applications must be postmarked by Friday, April 30.