Kohout CR Education Support Pro of the Year



WYOMING — The Caesar Rodney School District recently recognized paraprofessional Paula Kohout, of W. B. Simpson Elementary School, as the district’s first Educational Support Professional of the Year. This is a new award recently established by state legislation and coordinated by the Delaware Department of Education. The state-wide winner will be announced in November.

The Educational Support Professional program is designed to recognize outstanding service by school employees who provide direct or indirect services to students and their families. Eligible staff include custodial staff, secretaries, paraprofessionals, nutritional staff, and school or district employed bus drivers and aides.

She began working with the Caesar Rodney School District in November 2014 as a paraprofessional at the ILC. She transferred to W.B. Simpson in 2015 to support students in the Chinese Immersion program and continues to support those students, teachers, and programs today. She has been extensively trained in Responsive Classroom skills and leads small groups for support in math and reading. Throughout her time at W.B. Simpson, she has served on multiple school committees including Target Team, Leadership Team, School Beautification, School Health and Chinese Outreach.

Ms. Kohout has also worked during summer school and has attended the Delaware State Education Association’s ESP conference. She can often be found at school family fun nights and other CR after school events.

As a veteran, she has presented at Simpson’s Veterans Day assembly. Ms. Kohout has her associate’s degree from Delaware Tech in production agriculture and has taken classes to work toward a bachelor degree in elementary education.

She graduated from CRHS in 1998 and has two children who attend Caesar Rodney High School – Wyatt a junior and Jaylynn, a freshman.