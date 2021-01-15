Lake Forest distributes laptops

FELTON — Lake Forest School District has distributed more than 1,200 Chromebooks this week, Superintendent Steven Lucas said Thursday.

“It’s our expectation every student in Lake Forest schools will have a district-owned laptop before the next board meeting, on Jan. 28,” Dr. Lucas said during the school board meeting. “That’s our optimistic goal.”

The district — which has about 3,720 students — had purchased devices before school started in the fall, but demand for computers was high, leaving many unavailable.

At December’s school board meeting, before students were slated to spend a month fully in remote learning, Dr. Lucas had anticipated the district be possession of 600 touch screen laptops.

“I am very glad to see us having entertained the Chromebooks within the district,” school board president Earle Dempsey said. “I think that was a very wise choice for us.”

The Chromebooks were $250 per unit, officials said Thursday.