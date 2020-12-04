Lake Forest votes to go remote Dec. 14; Cape Henlopen to remain hybrid

Local decisions continue to be made after Gov. John Carney recommended that school buildings close mid-December through the holiday season.

Lake Forest’s school board voted unanimously to follow Gov. Carney’s recommendation, hitting “pause” on their hybrid instruction beginning Dec. 14 and planning to resume Monday, Jan. 11, conditions allowing. Meanwhile, further downstate, Cape Henlopen will continue offering its hybrid model.

The decisions follow loose guidance from the state that came down Thursday afternoon and represented a reversal for the governor. In his “stay-at-home” advisory, the governor stated schools could stay open if their leadership felt they could continue to operate hybrid, but otherwise recommended statewide schools close buildings to regroup and reset over the winter holidays, which often equate to large gatherings.

Now it has fallen into the laps of charters, districts and their school boards.

“Up until the middle of last week, positive cases were sporadic and we would go days between positive notifications,” Lake Forest Superintendent Steven Lucas said during the board’s meeting Friday. “Now we’re having to sometimes make multiple notifications daily. If the current pace of illnesses continue, we just won’t be able to sustain operations.”

The district reported 29 confirmed cases since Sept. 8, consisting of 12 staff, 14 students and three contract employees. He said there hasn’t been any confirmed transmission within the schools.

“Evidence still supports that our schools remain safe and are not sources for either origin or transmission of the virus,” he said.

Even still, 26 employees have had to quarantine due to either having COVID-19 or having been exposed to it.

“Given the rate of positive cases and quarantines, Lake schools are more than likely going to soon face staffing challenges, at worst be forced to close schools at least intermittently,” he said, adding that it was important the board be decisive in its decision Friday.

The district has been open in some capacity for months, slowing phasing in different grade configurations. Next week, the district will meet its goal of every student having been given the opportunity to come to school in the face-to-face environment before the winter break.

The board’s decision ceases all in-person instruction for about a month, including those who have technology gaps or special needs.

Dr. Lucas said that the district plans to distribute hot spots and should be in possession of 600 touch screen laptops that will close the technological divide. There has also been discussion about turning some of the schools into internet cafes to allow added instruction.

“We’re going to try to be creative so that we can meet everyone’s needs,” he said.

Before the board cast their votes, board president Earle Dempsey expressed frustration that again the state was leaving these decisions to the boards’ discretion.

“I continue to find it unfortunate that decisions like this keep being pushed down to us in terms of what we are facing as a state, as a nation, as a world with a global pandemic, that things come down to us in terms of recommendations and requests and [we’re] ultimately told it’s your local decision when sometimes it feels like it’s not,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cape Henlopen School District announced it will continue to offer its hybrid model. Cape Henlopen was one of the districts downstate that offered hybrid instruction from the jump this year (many others opted to begin virtual).

“Please know and understand that we will pivot to 100% remote instruction if, at any time, we experience any significant operational issues, or feel that providing in-person instruction compromises the safety of our students or staff,” Superintendent Bob Fulton said in a statement to families.

The district reported 49 cumulative positive COVID-19 cases between staff and students involved in the hybrid/in-person program, equating to “less than a 1% positive rate,” Mr. Fulton said.

Twenty-seven staff members have been quarantined out of the 1,200 working in the schools. None of those quarantined had tested positive.

“This has been a total team effort, including students, staff and parents/families,” he said. “We could not be providing in-person, hybrid and remote instruction to our 6,000 students without all members of our Cape team doing their part and, in so many cases, going above and beyond to do what is best for our amazing students.”

Appoquinimink and Smyrna school districts both decided Thursday that they would suspend their hybrid instruction beginning Monday, Dec. 7.

Capital had previously determined schools would be remote until at least Jan. 4. Caesar Rodney paused hybrid until Wednesday, Dec. 9, pending the school board’s decision — scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. — to potentially extend that hiatus.