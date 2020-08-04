Library to host discussion on homeschooling

DOVER — Parents and caregivers interested in finding out more about homeschooling are invited to join KCPL Library Director Dr. Hilary Welliver for an informal Q & A on homeschooling, which will be paneled by experienced homeschoolers, as well as a representative from the Delaware Department of Education.

Dr. Welliver will also share how libraries can benefit stay-at-home learners and educators and the many resources available to them.

This program will be conducted via Zoom, an online meeting platform. Attendees can join the discussion via computer or telephone. Prereigstration is required with an e-mail address. Registrants will receive the meeting ID and password with their registration confirmation.

You can register online at https://delawarelibraries.libcal.com/event/6895778 or by calling 302-744-1919.