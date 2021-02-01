Longtime Milford resident named to MSD school board

MILFORD — Scott Fitzgerald will join Milford School District board of education this year, following his appointment to the position last week.

Scott Fitzgerald

Mr. Fitzgerald will represent Area D, which runs along U.S. 113, starting at the intersection with Fitzgeralds Road, down to where it intersects with West Robbins Road. The area spans as wide as Staytonville Road to Benson Road.



“I believe the school board is an important part of the community,” Mr. Fitzgerald said. “Parents and students depend on the board to do what they can to provide a safe learning environment, so the students can succeed. I am excited to be a part and look forward to doing what I can to help. I appreciate the Milford school board trusting me enough to appoint me temporarily, and I hope to gain the trust of the constituency in the future.”



The position was vacated by Judy Purcell, who resigned in October after she moved out of the area she represented. Her resignation meant the board took applications from the community and selected an applicant.



Mr. Fitzgerald was the only one to apply. He came before the board and community Jan. 25 to answer several questions. He was appointed in a 5-1 vote, with Rony Baltazar-Lopez dissenting.



While Mr. Fitzgerald, a newcomer to public office, didn’t anticipate applying to fill the vacant seat, he was prompted to after Ms. Purcell resigned.



“I thought that might be a good idea to do because I wasn’t sure if anyone else would,” he said in a phone interview. “And I think someone needs to be there.”



He is a graduate of the district, and four of his children are enrolled in Milford schools. His oldest daughter works for the district.



He acknowledged that this year has been a particularly difficult one for educators, including school boards.



“I appreciate the trouble that the board has had this past year because I know I have been critical about some of the decisions that they’ve made, and I know a lot of people have been critical,” he said.



He thought that the criticism may have kept some in the community from tossing their hats in the ring to fill the vacancy.



“I think I can handle it,” he said.



Mr. Fitzgerald has lived in Milford all his life and runs Fitzgerald Salvage & Recycling with his sister and brother. The company was founded by his grandfather.



That experience has helped prepare him for the school board, he said.



“I’ve had to make decisions for a long time that affect people’s lives — employment decisions and business decisions. It makes me aware of how things that I do or say can affect other people,” he said.



Mr. Fitzgerald will serve in the position until June 30. He, and other community members in Area D, can run for election to the seat in May to complete the rest of Ms. Purcell’s term, another two years.