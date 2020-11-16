Milford halts in-person learning at three schools after COVID-19 positives

MILFORD — Several positive COVID-19 cases have closed three Milford School District buildings, officials said Monday.

Morris Early Childhood Center, Banneker Elementary and Milford High School closed Monday due to the district being informed of “multiple positive COVID-19 testing results last night, in addition to the positive test results communicated earlier during the weekend,” according to a notice from the district.

“We apologize for the late notice; however we consider it very important to communicate with the Division of Public Health for their guidance prior to students and staff returning to the impacted schools to begin this week,” the notice, posted on social media, read. “We hope that this is a very brief pause of in-person student learning for students of these schools.”

Milford’s other schools — Lulu Ross and Mispillion elementary schools and Milford Central Academy — will operate on schedule with in-person classes.

The district began the year remotely before slowly beginning to phase in hybrid learning. Monday marked what the district planned as the phase in for high school level students.