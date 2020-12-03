Milford High pauses in-person classes after COVID-19 case

MILFORD — After the Milford School District announced its plans to resume hybrid learning Wednesday, Milford High School will remain fully remote for Thursday, officials said in a post to their website.

“We were informed Wednesday evening of an additional individual at Milford High School testing positive for COVID-19,” the post reads. “Further information will be communicated to families and staff once we receive guidance from [the Division of Public Health]. Morris, Banneker, Mipsillion, Ross and Central Academy will resume their regular hybrid schedule.”

The high school was originally scheduled to return to in-person instruction on Nov. 16, but those plans were postponed after several positive COVID-19 cases were reported to the district. All high school students officially returned Nov. 30, but then the district paused hybrid instruction after a rise in cases in Kent County pushed the county to fall into the “red” category for school reopening.

On Wednesday, the district announced it would resume in-person instruction after the state advised schools in the county to remain open (though several others opted to pause their hybrid plans, too).