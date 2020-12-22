Milford seeks applicants to fill vacant school board seat

MILFORD — The Milford school board will seek to fill a vacated board seat by the end of January.

The school board is looking to fill its area “D” seat, which was previously represented by Judy Purcell. Ms. Purcell resigned in October.

The opening will be listed this week for a two-week period. Those who apply will come before the board for a brief interview process before the board nominates a candidate to serve. Superintendent Kevin Dickerson anticipated the process would be complete by the board’s Jan. 25 meeting.

The candidate would fill the position until the school board elections in May. Whoever is elected in the spring would serve out the rest of Ms. Purcell’s term, which is another two years. Board member terms are five years.

Area “D” runs along Rt. 113, starting up at the intersection with Fitzgeralds Road, down to where it intersects with West Robbins Road. It spans as wide as Staytonville Road to Benson Road.

“Since this is not an at-large position — it is a specific area — I think it’s important for those people who are in area ‘D’ to feel that they do have representation on the board for their particular area,” board member Renate Wiley said during Monday’s meeting.

Ms. Purcell served as a board member for three years. She announced her resignation in October, as she was moving out of the area she represented.

“As a single parent whose three kids graduated from Milford High and a teacher in the Milford School District for over 30 years, I leaned into those life experiences for each challenge and decision as a member of the Milford School Board,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “I hope the community that I served is proud of the decisions that were made and feel that I represented them in a positive manner.”