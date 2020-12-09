Millsboro Middle School transitioning to total remote amid COVID quarantines

MILLSBORO – Effective Thursday, Dec. 10, Millsboro Middle School will temporarily transition to remote instruction for all students amid staff/student quarantine due to exposure to students and staff who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Indian River School District spokesman David Maull announced Wednesday the temporary shift to remote learning only from hybrid learning.

Several students and staff members at Millsboro Middle School have had to quarantine during the past two days due to exposure to two students and one staff member who recently tested COVID-19 positive, Mr. Maull said.

These individuals will not return to school until the 14-day quarantine period has passed and quarantine period has resulted in instructional challenges with a significant teacher shortage to cover hybrid in-person instruction.

Due to the teacher shortage, Millsboro Middle School will shift to remote synchronous learning from Dec. 10 through Friday, Dec. 18.

The shift to remote learning affects only Millsboro Middle School. All other district schools will continue with hybrid in-person instruction as scheduled through Dec. 18, Mr. Maull said.

Recently, the IRSD announced that all schools will transition to remote synchronous instruction beginning on Dec. 21. Remote learning will continue through Jan. 8 in accordance with Gov. Carney’s recent recommendation and the Indian River Board of Education’s vote at a special meeting on Dec. 4.

Schools will be closed for Christmas break from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.