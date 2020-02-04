Montessori teacher workshop set for Saturday

GEORGETOWN — Sussex Montessori School, scheduled to open in fall 2020, will host a free Montessori Teacher Recruitment Workshop in Georgetown on Saturday.

The workshop will be held inside the Sussex County Health Coalition office, 21133 Sterling Way, Suite 12, Georgetown, Delaware. It will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

This interactive, hands-on workshop is designed to give interested teachers information about everything Montessori, including the Montessori curriculum and philosophy, certification courses and employment opportunities at Sussex Montessori School.

Anyone planning to attend is asked to register by Wednesday at info@sussexms.k12.de.us or call 302-404-5367.

Sussex Montessori School is a tuition-free, public elementary charter school located in Seaford. It will open in the fall 2020 serving Delaware students grades K-3, with plans to add grades 4, 5, and 6 each subsequent year.

SMS uses the Montessori Method, a learning philosophy that has been consistently effective for over 100 years, to educate children through authentic personalized learning experiences, respectful relationships, opportunities to innovate and a focus on global citizenship through multi-age classrooms.

For more information about the Sussex Montessori School call 302-404-5367 or visit us at www.sussexmontessoricharter.com and Facebook @MontessoriDE.