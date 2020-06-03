Mountaire Farms offers scholarships

MILLSBORO — Mountaire Farms has dozens of $2,500 scholarships available for the children and grandchildren of employees, poultry growers, and grain producers. The deadline to apply has been extended to June 15.

To be eligible, a student’s parent or grandparent must be employed by Mountaire Farms, or grow broilers, breeders, or grain (10,000-bushel minimum) for Mountaire. Applicants must enroll as a full-time college student carrying a minimum of 12 credits per semester in the current school year.

Successful applicants must be involved in extracurricular activities at school and in their community. Preference will be given to an industry-related course of study. A copy of the student’s transcript must be attached to the application.

Students can apply online at www.mountaire.com/cr/community/awards/scholarship-application.

The company will be announcing scholarship winners on July 15 and depending on how COVID-19 continues to impact our nation, all students will be invited to a luncheon to celebrate their achievement.