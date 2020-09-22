MSD opens schools at night for internet use

MILFORD — While classes are being held remotely in the Milford School District, three schools will now open in the evenings for students to use the internet.



Mispillion Elementary, Milford Central Academy and Morris Early Childhood Center will be open for students of all ages Monday through Thursday from 4-7 p.m. each week.



Teachers will be available to assist students with connecting to the internet and completing their schoolwork; students should bring their Chromebooks.



Students in kindergarten through fifth grade must be accompanied by an adult.



Those who partake in the open buildings will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the door and must wear a mask.



The new policy, which began Monday, is another step for the district to have in-person interactions with its students after beginning the year virtually.



The district handed out technology and provided an orientation for remote learning Sept. 9-11, and remote learning began in earnest for all grades Sept. 14.



Beginning this week, the district was slated to phase in its students with complex and special needs. Slowly, the district will continue to bring students back for hybrid learning, ending with middle and high school students returning after the six-week mark.



In an August school board meeting, the district explained that its hybrid plan would have three cohorts. Cohort A would be in school Monday and Tuesday; Cohort B would be in school Thursday and Friday. Both cohorts would be remote Wednesdays. Cohort C would be fully remote through the week.