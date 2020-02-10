New principal starts at Cedar Lane Early Childhood Center

Sue Jackson

MIDDLETOWN — While she’s new to leading Appoquinimink School District’s littlest learners at Cedar Lane Early Childhood Center, new principal Sue Jackson is no stranger to the district.

“I’m really excited. I’ve had the opportunity to be part of the district from the parent side, and educator/teacher side,” Ms. Jackson said. “I’m seeing things from different lenses and I’m excited to grow and learn.”

Ms. Jackson mostly recently served as an assistant principal at Cedar Lane Elementary.

CLECC serves the district’s kindergarten population. Since the school only has its group for one year, Ms. Jackson noted that her biggest goal coming into the role is connecting with all the families, as well as setting students up for success.

“We focus a lot on making sure kids have the foundational skills, like being a good friend, a good citizen, while we do that foundational reading and writing and math,” she said.

She noted that the school is facing the same booming population as the rest of the district. This year, the school’s enrollment numbers exceeded capacity and four kindergarten classes were moved to Cedar Lane Elementary to address the shortage in space.

The district plans to open a new early childhood center on the Brick Mill Campus in Middletown in fall 2021.

In her first week, Ms. Jackson already saw two new enrollments, and she said, coming into this role, she plans to keep an eye on that growth, as well as the school’s budget, “making sure we’re doing those things that make the biggest impact for students and families,” she added.

“I still remember my kindergarten experience and I hope to make that same impact,” she said.