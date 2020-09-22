Podcast aims to help high schoolers plan future



WILMINGTON — The two latest episodes in the Stand By Me podcast series focus on Stand By Me NextGen’s two high school financial literacy curricula, The College Funding Project and College, Careers, and Cash.

Designed specifically for high school students, the two programs help teens imagine their desired future lifestyle, understand what it will cost to achieve and maintain that lifestyle, and then learn how to pay for the college education or post-secondary training necessary to achieve their dreams.

During the podcasts, Stand By Me financial coaches Sally Coonin and Candace Kinard discuss the College Funding Project, which helps students find and access grants and scholarships for college, and also describe the process for completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application, which is typically the starting point for every college-bound student.

In addition to discussing the FASFA process, the College Funding Project explains the many alternatives to paying for college, accessing scholarships, and even offers one-on-one assistance completing application materials.

The second of this two-part episode focuses on College, Careers, and Cash (CCC), an interactive program for ninth and tenth grade students that connects the dots between education, careers, finances, and lifestyle.

The CCC program is a visioning process that helps younger students “begin at the end,” focus on their aspirations, and then work backwards to develop a realistic educational and financial plan for achieving their aspirations.

In partnership with the State of Delaware, United Way of Delaware (UWDE) has been offering free financial coaching to Delawareans for more than 10 years through its Stand By Me initiative.

To learn how Stand By Me NextGen might assist you or someone you know, listen to the podcast at https://standbymede.org/tips-tools-stand-by-me-podcasts/