Polytech High School teacher accepts excellence award

WOODSIDE — A Polytech High School teacher was honored for his work in technology and engineering education by the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association.

Bob Bogdziewicz, an engineering design technology instructor at Polytech, was one of the 45 classroom educators teaching in elementary through high school who were honored at the 82nd annual conference earlier this month.

“The award winners exhibit so many high-quality programs and activities occurring globally in technology and engineering education. It is inspiring to learn from these leaders, and we should all feel proud to be connected with these colleagues,” Dr. Philip A. Reed, ITEEA president, said in a prepared statement.

Mr. Bogdziewicz teaches a nationally recognized Engineering Curriculum with two colleagues; the curriculum is provided by Project Lead the Way, he said.

Through the curriculum, students take six courses “that give them an in-depth overview of various engineering disciplines,” he said.

Once the students take two foundational courses, introduction to engineering design and principles of engineering, they move on to courses such as civil engineering and architecture, digital electronics and aerospace engineering. As a capstone experience, the students take engineering design and development.

Mr. Bogdziewicz teaches the introductory course, the civil engineering course and the capstone.

“The last course seniors take with me is designed for them to create an engineering portfolio and requires them to job shadow with various companies that have an engineering component,” Mr. Bogdziewicz said. “It is a good program for students with the aptitudes and interest in engineering and technical support roles.”

Sponsored by ITEEA and Goodheart-Willcox, the Teacher Excellence Award is one of the highest honors given to technology and engineering education classroom teachers and is presented in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the profession and their students.