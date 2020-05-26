Postlethwait teacher named James Madison Fellow

CAMDEN — An eighth-grade social studies teacher is the recipient of the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation.

Andrea Edmonds, a teacher at F. Niel Postlethwait Middle School, was selected as the 29th annual James Madison Fellow. The fellowship supports the graduate study of American history by aspiring and experienced secondary school teachers of American history, American government, and civics.

Andrea Edmonds

“I am honored and excited to represent Delaware as a 2020 Madison Fellow. As a Madison Fellow I will have the opportunity to pursue my passion for American History and Government by obtaining a Master’s Degree through Pace University and the Gilder-Lehrman Institute of American History,” said Ms. Edmonds in a prepared statement.

Named in honor of the fourth president of the United States and acknowledged “Father of the Constitution and Bill of Rights,” a James Madison Fellowship funds up to $24,000 of each Fellow’s course of study towards a master’s degree. That program must include a concentration of courses on the history and principles of the United States Constitution.

“I believe that effective teachers are constantly pursuing new knowledge to enhance their classroom instruction,” Ms. Edmonds said. “The opportunity provided to me as a 2020 James Madison Fellow will assist me in bringing high-quality instruction and information to my students. As a James Madison Fellow, I will also be allowed to collaborate with other educators and scholars from across the nation during a three-week seminar at Georgetown University in the summer of 2021.”

The 49 James Madison Fellows were selected in competition with applicants from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the nation’s island and trust territories.

The fellowships are funded by income from a trust fund in the Treasury of the United States and from additional private gifts, corporate contributions and foundation grants.

Recipients are required to teach American history, American government or civics in a secondary school for at least one year for each year of fellowship support. The award is intended to recognize promising and distinguished teachers, to strengthen their knowledge of the origins and development of American constitutional government and thus to expose the nation’s secondary school students to an accurate knowledge of the nation’s constitutional heritage.