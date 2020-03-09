Race for Coach Nic 5K set March 28

GEORGETOWN — Sussex Technical High School will host the second annual Race for Coach Nic 5K on Saturday, March 28, with proceeds supporting the Lou Nicoletti Scholarship for a track and field athlete, as well as benefiting the cross-country and track and field teams.

Mr. Nicoletti retired in 2018 after more than four decades of service, including as a social studies and history teacher and a track and cross-country coach. He was a past District Teacher of the Year and won many coach of the year honors as well.

Runners will compete on Sussex Tech’s 3.11-mile cross-country course, which was designed by Mr. Nicoletti.

Sponsors are being sought for the race, with gold ($300), silver ($200) and bronze ($100) levels available.

The race will begin at 10 a.m. March 28, rain or shine. Registration will be from 8:50 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. Pre-registration is $22 online at seashorestriders.com, and same-day registration is $25.

T-shirts will be guaranteed to pre-registered runners. Awards will be presented to the male/female overall and master champions, as well as the top three finishers in eight age groups, ranging from 13 and up to 70 and over.

Applications are available at seashorestriders.com. Entries and payment can be mailed to Lou Nicoletti 5K, P.O. Box 99, Nassau, DE 19969. Checks should be payable to Seashore Striders.