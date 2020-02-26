Random Acts of Poetry open to students

DOVER — Downtown Dover Poetry Weekend is sponsoring a student poetry contest in celebration of National Poetry Month in April. The Random Acts of Poetry (RAP) contest is open to students in grades fourth through 12th, attending Capitol and Caesar Rodney school districts, charter, parochial and home schools. Submissions are based on the theme of Community Connections.

Students are challenged to look outside their daily focus and consider how differences make their community great. They are asked to examine how they as individuals can promote connection within their schools and communities. Poems should interpret the idea of community connection.

Whether through a class poetry assignment or individual support, teachers are asked to encourage students to submit their original poems. Six winning poems will be made into posters & displayed in Downtown Dover businesses for the month of April. Poems will be judged by Viet Đinh.

Downtown Dover Poetry Weekend is sponsored by the National League of American Pen Women, Holly Branch chapter. For more information on events and activities, visit: https://downtowndoverweekend.poetry.blog/ or https://www.facebook.com/DowntownDoverPoetryWeekend/.