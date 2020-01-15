Rehoboth mayor proclaims National School Choice Week

REHOBOTH BEACH — Rehoboth Beach Mayor Paul Kuhns has officially proclaimed Jan. 26 – Feb. 1, Rehoboth Beach School Choice Week.

Held every January, National School Choice Week (NSCW) is an independent, nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort designed to shine positive attention on effective education options for every child.

During NSCW, schools, homeschool groups, organizations, and individuals plan tens of thousands of independent events. These celebratory events raise public awareness of the different K-12 education options available to children and families while also spotlighting the benefits of school choice.

NSCW recognizes all K-12 options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Started in 2011, NSCW is now the world’s largest annual celebration of opportunity in education. Over the past nine years, more than 131,000 NSCW events have been planned across the country and around the world. Visit schoolchoiceweek.com for more information.

