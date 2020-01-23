Rehoboth VIA offering teaching scholarships

REHOBOTH BEACH — The Village Improvement Association of Rehoboth Beach (VIA) is accepting applications for two Lowe II Advanced Teaching Scholarships of $5,000 each for use toward a Master’s Degree in Education or related fields.

To be eligible, applicants must be employed by the Cape Henlopen School District or the Sussex Technical School District; currently enrolled in a Master’s Degree program at an accredited nonprofit university with six credit hours earned by Monday, Feb. 3; and enrolled in an education related field but administrative and counseling programs are excluded.

Candidates must complete the application form; provide official undergraduate and graduate transcripts; and submit two letters of recommendation, one from a current administrator and one from a current professor or adviser. Applications must be submitted by Friday, Feb. 21.

Last year’s scholarship recipients were Khara Bauer, an ESL teacher at Rehoboth Beach Elementary of the Cape Henlopen School District and Stephanie Pegelow an English teacher at Sussex Technical High School.

To apply, go to rehobothbeachvia.org, under the Awards and Grants tab download the “Advanced Teaching Scholarship” form. For more information call Laurie Meacham at 302-396-0092. Funds for the scholarships are provided to the VIA by a grant from by the Lowe II Foundation.

