Rotary Club makes $7,800 donation to CR: Funds will go toward Wi-Fi-equipped buses

Members of the Camden-Wyoming Rotary Club present a check for $7,800 to the staff of the Caesar Rodney School District to support the effort to convert five school buses into mobile Wi-Fi hot spots. The buses will be used across the district to aid communities that have difficulty securing or maintaining an internet connection. Submitted photo

CAMDEN — During the current pandemic conditions, concerns and restrictions, the life of many students in the public school system can often be difficult and stressful.

As a way to provide student support and encouragement for learning in a remote setting, the Camden-Wyoming Rotary Club recently donated $7,800 to the Caesar Rodney School District as funding to provide five Wi-Fi-equipped “hot-spot” buses to be used in communities that often have difficulty securing or maintaining an internet connection.

“The Camden-Wyoming Rotary Club is very excited to be presenting a check for $7,800 to the Caesar Rodney School District,” said Dr. Yasmith “Jazzy” Johnson, president of the Camden-Wyoming Rotary Club.

“We know the Wi-Fi-equipped buses will support students who need the service the most. Our club members were responsive to this effort and stepped up to support the students. Our dedication to ‘Service Above Self’ made it possible to accomplish our goal.”

The Rotary Club board voted to provide funds for one bus, and club members John Kirby and Steve Welde announced they would each fund one bus on their own. They successfully challenged fellow members to commit the funds to support the final two conversions – for a total of five.

The Camden-Wyoming Rotary has a long history of supporting the CR School District. Each year they deliver dictionaries to third-graders and provide multiple scholarships for graduating seniors.

Currently the CR District has 3,843 students as part of the hybrid/in-person learning model, and 4,143 students who take their studies in a full remote setting. To aid in remote computer usage, the district has equipped its mobile Nutrition Bus with Wi-Fi capability, all school parking lots are Wi-Fi accessible and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 3 in Kitts Hummock has been outfitted as a hot-spot site, as well.

“It is a great feeling to know that members of the Caesar Rodney community are willing to support our students. Efforts like what the Camden-Wyoming Rotary Club have done to provide this needed service for student learning is proof of that. I am very thankful for their generosity,”said Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, district superintendent.

The Camden-Wyoming Rotary Club, chartered over 75 years ago, is dedicated to support Camden-Wyoming and surrounding communities. Currently they have 30 members and meet on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Wild Quail Country Club.

Due to COVID-19, the club is currently meeting via Zoom. Any membership inquiries are welcome and those interested are urged to visit www.cwrotary.org or www.facebook.com/cwrotary1.